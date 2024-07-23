MCG land freed from clutches of encroachments

Gurugram, July 23 Following directions from the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG against illegal constructions and encroachments, an MCG team has freed 1,500 square yards of land from illegal possession in Ullawas village of the district.

On Tuesday, the MCG team reached Ullawas village along with a police force where 60 shanties and other structures were illegally built on 1,500 square yards of MCG land.

"The measurement of this land was done by the MCG officials. The illegal shanties and other structures were removed with the help of JCB," an MCG spokesperson said.

He also said the MCG Commissioner has given clear instructions to all the joint commissioners and in-charges of the enforcement teams to get the municipal lands freed from illegal encroachments in their respective zones.

The enforcement teams of all four zones are taking action in compliance with the instructions of the Municipal Commissioner.

