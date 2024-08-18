MCG launches campaign to make Gurugram roads pothole-free in 3 days

Gurugram, Aug 18 (IANS0 To make the city roads and streets pothole-free, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has kicked off a special campaign to repair the roads damaged during the rainy season.

According to MCG officials, under the campaign, a target has been set to make all the roads and streets under the civic body pothole-free in the next three days.

On the instructions of MCG Commissioner Narhari Singh Bangar, the campaign has been intensified by forming ward-wise dedicated teams on Sunday.

Following the directions, the engineering branch of the MCG started the work of filling the potholes on Sunday by forming 35 dedicated teams under the leadership of junior engineers in all the 35 MCG wards of Gurugram.

"The teams have adequate manpower, material, and machinery. These teams will ensure that the potholes are filled and the broken covers and nets of sewerage manholes are also repaired during the campaign," Bangar said.

The Commissioner asserted that all the four Joint Commissioners will inspect the work of making the roads pothole-free in their respective zones, and ensure that the work is completed based on the priorities mentioned by the municipal councillors, representatives of the Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) and other eminent citizens of the respective wards.

The Chief Engineer, Executive Engineer, and Assistant Engineer will also visit their respective areas. The Joint Commissioners have been made nodal officers for this work.

Meanwhile, as the Assembly elections are around the corner in Haryana, the residents of various residential societies in Sector 81 launched a ‘no road-no vote’ campaign over the poor condition of roads in their area.

The residents of more than seven societies, including Bestech Parkview Ananda, DLF Ultima and Sare Home, warned of boycotting the elections if their demands were not met.

The 90-member Haryana Assembly will go to the polls on October 1. The results will be declared on October 4.

