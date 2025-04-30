MCG removes mayor's husband from advisory post after backlash

Gurugram, April 30 The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has withdrawn the appointment of Tilakraj Malhotra, husband of newly elected Mayor Raj Rani Malhotra, as advisor following criticism by opposition parties.

A week ago, MCG Commissioner Ashok Kumar Garg had issued a letter appointing Tilakraj Malhotra -- a former BJP district president -- to the unpaid advisory role. However, facing political backlash, the civic body revoked the decision on Tuesday night.

Tilakraj's appointment had triggered sharp reactions from the opposition, particularly the Congress. Party leader Pearl Chaudhary called the move a violation of the spirit of the Constitution and said it shows the intent behind women’s reservation.

"This appointment exposes the statements made by the BJP against nepotism. According to the Act, there is no provision for such a post of blood relation. If husbands have to run the office, then what is the meaning of women's reservation? Then the husband of a female councillor can also become an advisor," she said.

Tilakraj Malhotra, who had contested Assembly polls in the past, was expected to assist the mayor in assigned tasks.

Meanwhile, Additional Deputy Commissioner Hitesh Kumar Meena, who issued a caste certificate to Raj Rani Malhotra ahead of the elections, has been transferred. He has been appointed Additional CEO of the Haryana Kisan Kalyan Pradhikaran.

His transfer comes shortly after a Gurugram court issued notices to the Deputy Commissioner, ADC, Mayor, and Congress mayoral candidate Seema Pahuja over a petition challenging the caste certificate. The timing of Meena’s transfer is being linked to the controversy.

He was the BJP district president two decades ago and has also contested assembly elections in the past.

