MDM and PDS goods stolen</p><p>Edible oil, tur dal for mid-day meal & PDS stolen from Guj govt godown

Bhavnagar, Sep 6 A government godown manager has lodged a criminal complaint stating that Rs 10 lakh worth edible oil and tur dal meant for mid-day deal (MDM) and Public Distribution System (PDS) were stolen by unknown persons.

Palitana-based godown manager Bhargav Joshi in his complaint said, "On September 3rd after checking the stock in the godown, on Monday morning, when Nani Rajasthali primary school's team came to collect tur and edible oil from Godown, school staff Hanif Qureshi brought to his notice that edible oil's 16 liter tins were missing."

The complainant further stated that he had personally verified with the Saturday stock records and found that 270 tins carrying 16 litres of cotton seeds oil, 40 bags of tur dal (each weighing 25 kg) meant for MDM and 20 bags of tur dal (each weighing 20 kg) meant for PDS were missing. The total value of these goods was Rs 9,99.800.

Palitana police have registered a case under IPC sections for house breaking and theft. The case is being investigated by Police Inspector K.S. Patel.

