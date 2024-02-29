MDMK files writ petition in Madras HC for 'Top' symbol

Chennai, Feb 29 The Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhgam (MDMK) has filed a writ petition in Madras High Court for seeking a directive to the Election Commission to allot it the 'Top' symbol for the Lok Sabha elections.

Party general secretary and MP Vaiko filed the petition in the Madras High Court.

The veteran leader said that he had founded the party in 1994 and that the party contested on the 'Top' symbol since 1996.

Vaiko said that the party had contested four assembly elections and four general elections since 1996.

The MDMK general secretary said that in 2010, the Election Commission derecognised the party.

Vaiko said that MDMK had secured 5.99 per cent of votes in the 2006 Assembly elections. He stated that this must be construed as 6 per cent of the valid votes.

He prayed before the court that his party ought not to have been de-recognised and urged the Court to direct the Election Commission to allot the 'Top' symbol back to it.

MDMK is part of the DMK alliance and the party will contest one seat from the INDIA bloc.

