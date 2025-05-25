MDMK leader Vaiko hits out at Centre for withholding RTE funds in TN, demands immediate release

Chennai, May 25 Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) General Secretary Vaiko has criticised the Union government for refusing to release Rs 617 crore in pending dues meant for implementing the Right to Education (RTE) Act in Tamil Nadu.

He urged the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Central government on Saturday to immediately disburse the funds to enable the commencement of admissions under the scheme.

In a statement, the senior MDMK leader said that the delay has led to legal action, with a case already filed in the Madras High Court over the Centre's inaction.

"During the hearing, the Tamil Nadu government made it clear that the financial responsibility under the RTE Act is to be shared in a 60:40 ratio between the Union and State governments. However, the Centre has not released its share since 2021," Vaiko said.

He alleged that the Union government is using funding as leverage to push states into accepting policies like the New Education Policy (NEP).

"Despite signing various agreements and obligations, the Centre continues to withhold funds. This is nothing short of political coercion," he said.

Vaiko also criticised the Centre for its refusal to release Rs 2,291 crore under the Samagra Shiksha Scheme, a flagship school education programme.

He claimed that the funds were denied because Tamil Nadu declined to adopt the three-language formula proposed by the Union government.

"Such conditions violate the principles of cooperative federalism and target states that resist Central policies," he said.

The MDMK leader accused the BJP government of undermining public education in Tamil Nadu by withholding critical financial support.

"Education is a fundamental right, and no government should deny children their right to learn due to political differences," he asserted.

Vaiko demanded that the Centre immediately release the withheld funds to ensure that school admissions under the RTE Act can proceed without further delay.

He also called on other opposition parties and civil society groups to raise their voices against what he described as "an unjust and anti-democratic act".

