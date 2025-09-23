MEA Jaishankar, US envoy-designate Gor ‘look forward to promoting’ ties

New York, Sept 23 External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and US Ambassador-designate to India, Sergio Gor, who held a meeting here, look forward to promoting their countries' relationship, the State Department said.

Following their meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly on Monday, the State Department stated on X, “They look forward to further promoting the success of the U.S.-India relationship.”

Their meeting followed a bilateral between Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio at which they “agreed on the importance of sustained engagement to progress on priority areas”.

Gor, who is awaiting Senate confirmation for the ambassadorship, will simultaneously be President Donald Trump’s Special Envoy for South and Central Asia.

A close associate of Trump who played an important role in his election campaign, he was the director of the presidential personnel office which helps select political appointees for the administration and vets them.

At the Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing earlier this month on his nomination for the ambassadorship, Gor said, “The US-India partnership will define the 21st Century.”

"India is a strategic partner whose trajectory will shape the region and beyond," he added, noting, “Our President has a deep friendship with Prime Minister Modi, and that is something unique".

When Gor moves into the embassy in Chanakyapuri, he will face the task of mending relations tried by the trade conflict, which led to Trump imposing a 25 per cent reciprocal tariff and topping it off with a 25 per cent punitive tariff for buying Russian oil.

Gor said at the hearing, “Improving US-India trade ties will not only bolster US competitiveness, but also reduce China's economic leverage over other nations”.

