Media and entertainment industry contributing Rs 3 lakh crore to economy: Sanjay Jaju

New Delhi, Jan 17 The media and entertainment industry is contributing Rs 3 lakh crore to the GDP, growing at a rate which is much faster than the rate at which our economy is growing, Sanjay Jaju, Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, said on Friday.

Speaking at the 19th India Digital Summit (IDS) here, Jaju also discussed the need for regulatory reforms, including light-touch regulations and amendments to the Cinematographic Act to control piracy and promote accessibility.

He also highlighted government's initiatives, including the formation of the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies and the "Create in India Challenge”, which is being organised as part of the ‘Waves Summit’ in February.

“These challenges are across various verticals in the media and entertainment landscape. Many of these challenges are also global challenges. All these challenges are being shepherded by the industry and I'm very happy to tell you that we've been getting very good participation from the creators across the length and breadth of our country,” Jaju told the gathering.

Regarding the industry's challenges, Jaju acknowledged fake news and misinformation, stressing that there are challenges regarding AI-driven recommendations, which can also inadvertently lead to algorithmic biases.

“We are also aware of the inequitable returns that many creators face from digital platforms. There are copyright concerns and content quality that impact children, especially the content that promotes disharmony and sexual violence,” he mentioned.

However, he expressed confidence that the industry can overcome these challenges and become a global leader in media and entertainment.

The two-day ‘19th India Digital Summit’ is being organised by the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) in collaboration with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

