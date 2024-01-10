Medical facilities ensured for all priests, seers in Ayodhya tent city

Ayodhya (UP), Jan 10 The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust will ensure medical facilities for priests and saints attending the ‘Pran Pratishtha (consecration)’ ceremony of the Ram Temple on January 22.

"All medical arrangements have been made in the tent city. All the priests will come here by January 14 evening and the rituals of the consecration ceremony will begin on January 15," said a member of the trust.

All kinds of facilities are available for the guests, including treatment in case of health problems in the tent city.

When asked about the arrangements made for the accommodation of priests and seers attending the consecration ceremony, the trust member said that there were 10 VVIP rooms for aged priests, in which there were three beds to a room.

"There are 10 VVIP rooms for aged priests and 50 other rooms for those who will accompany them. There are all kinds of facilities available for the guests, including treatment in case of health problems," he added.

The consecration ceremony will be held over a span of seven days, starting on January 16. On the final day, January 22, after the morning puja, the deity of Ram Lalla will be installed in the 'Mrigashira Nakshatra' in the afternoon.

Prime Minister Modi will preside over the consecration of Ram Lalla's idol at the grand temple.

