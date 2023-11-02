Medical student in ICU after suicide attempt in Lucknow

Lucknow, Nov 2 A first-year MBBS girl student at King George's Medical University (KGMU) here allegedly tried to end her life by hanging, said Chowk police on Thursday.

The incident came to light on Wednesday afternoon, when the 18-year-old girl was found hanging in an unconscious state in her room in the New UG Hostel building of KGMU, said police.

"We have informed the girl's parents and are providing best medical support to save her life," said Prof Sudhir Singh of KGMU, confirming the incident.

"In a statement to police, her roommate disclosed that she received a call from the girl's father, saying that his daughter was not answering his phone,” said a police officer.

The roommate found the door of the room locked from inside and got no response despite knocking several times. She informed other hostel mates who peeped through the ventilator and saw the girl hanging from a hook on the ceiling with a dupatta tied around her neck. The students informed the authorities and the door was broken open.

She was rushed to the hospital and admitted to the ICU.

SHO, Chowk, K. K. Tiwari, said prima facie it appeared that the girl was depressed and had missed her classes.

"We have yet to ascertain why she took such a step," said the SHO. The girl's classmates, however, said she had fallen sick and missed classes and was anxious over it.

