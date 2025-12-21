Meditation vital for inner peace, social harmony, says VP Radhakrishnan

New Delhi, Dec 21 Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan on Sunday participated in the World Meditation Day celebrations at Kanha Shanti Vanam in Telangana, highlighting the timeless relevance of meditation in fostering inner peace, emotional well-being and social harmony.

Addressing the gathering, the Vice President said that meditation is a universal practice that transcends cultural, geographical and religious boundaries.

He described it as a path to mental clarity, emotional stability and inner transformation, and noted that World Meditation Day provides an opportunity to recognise its growing importance in modern life.

The Vice President recalled India’s role in co-sponsoring the United Nations General Assembly resolution declaring 21 December as World Meditation Day, describing it as a global recognition of the power of meditation to promote mental well-being and spiritual growth.

He also appreciated the contribution of Daaji in spreading the practice of meditation globally.

He added that India, with its centuries-old traditions of meditation, yoga and spiritual inquiry, continues to offer enduring wisdom to the world.

Highlighting India’s civilisational heritage, he said that meditation in Bharat has long been regarded as an ancient science of the mind and spirit, nurtured by sages and seers.

Drawing upon teachings from the Bhagavad Gita and the Tamil spiritual classic 'Thirumantiram', he emphasised that mastery of the mind through meditation leads to inner harmony, self-realisation and ethical living.

The Vice President underlined that meditation has a vital role to play in the journey towards 'Viksit Bharat@2047'.

He said that "national development must encompass not only economic progress" but also "emotional well-being and spiritual upliftment, and that meditation can contribute significantly to building a peaceful, resilient and compassionate society".

Referring to the vision of Mission LiFE, the Vice President said that meditation nurtures values such as mindfulness, responsibility and harmony with nature, which are essential for sustainable living.

He appreciated Kanha Shanti Vanam for adopting environmentally responsible practices and promoting holistic well-being.

Calling upon citizens to integrate meditation into daily life, he urged individuals, families and communities to lead by example and encourage future generations to embrace practices that promote mental peace, balance and harmony.

Governor of Telangana, Jishnu Dev Varma; Minister, Government of Telangana, D. Sridhar Babu; and Spiritual Guide of Heartfulness Meditation, Daaji Kamlesh D. Patel, and other dignitaries, along with thousands, joined the meditation session at Kanha Shanti Vanam.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor