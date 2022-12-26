Meenakshi Lekhi attends painting competition named after PM Modi book to mark 'Veer Baal Divas'

New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) organised the 'Exam Warriors' painting competition in the national capital on Monday, on the occasion of 'Veer Baal Divas'.

The day is marked across the country to commemorate the martyrdom of four 'Sahibzadas' (sons) of Guru Gobind Singh in the 17th century.

Talking about 'Exam Warriors', a book written by Prime Minister Narendra Modi which came out in 2018, one of the participants in the painting competition said, "'Exam Warriors' by PM Modi clearly defines why taking sound sleep is important for a healthy life. The book also tells how one can schedule one's activities and manage studies, hobbies as well as playtime."

The book is a ready reckoner for students, who are often weighed down by the pressure of exams and long study hours, and is meant to help them beat stress and prepare for exams better.

Published by Penguin India, the book penned by PM Modi runs into 208 pages. It was launched in February 2018.

The book suggests that students compete with themselves and not others to become better while touching on time management, its importance and the use of technology.

Union Minister Meenakashi Lekhi, who also attended the painting competition at the Talkatora Stadium and said that these children would be contributing to nation-building.

"Our children will contribute to nation-building someday. The Sahibzaades sacrificed their lives for the country and fought bravely with their enemies. 'Veer Bal Diwas' inspires our children to be brave in any situation," Lekhi told ANI, on the sidelines of the painting competition.

On the occasion of 'Prakash Parv' of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji, on January 9, 2022, Prime Minister Modi had announced that the day will henceforth be marked as 'Veer Baal Diwas' to pay homage to the courage of the 'Sahibzadas', the four sons of the last Sikh guru.

PM Modi, meanwhile, took part in a programme organised to mark the sacrifice of the Sahibzadas at the Major Dhyan Chand Stadium in the national capital, on Monday. He attended the 'Shabad Kirtan' performed by as many as 300 'Baal Kirtanis'.

Later, he flagged off a march by 3,000 children in Delhi.

( With inputs from ANI )

