Meerut: Home Guard Set Liquor Shop After Being Refused Alcohol On Credit, Video Surfaced

CCTV footage of a man setting liquor shop on fire for not getting alcohol in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district. According to information, this incident took place on Saturday night. This incident has left locals in shock. In viral footage man wearing khaki pants can be seen setting fire to the shop .

He first take match box out then sets the fire to the shop. He then sits on the bike and flees from the location. Following the incident locals arrived and brought fire under control.

According to the information provided by the police, accused came to liquor shop in late night, he asked salesman for alcohol on credit. Salesman refused his request, so accused left and after sometime he returned and did this act.

मयखाने में उधारी की शराब न मिलने से डायल 112 पर तैनात गुस्साए होमगार्ड ने नक़ाब बांध ठेके पर पैट्रोल छिड़कर लगाई आग,आग लगाते होमगार्ड सीसीटीवी में हुआ क़ैद। मुकदमा दर्ज देखे आग लगाते हुवे वीडियो...

में शराबी, शराबी में किया खराबी... pic.twitter.com/6Zfwoebkq8 — Shanu Bharty (@riyaz_shanu) September 8, 2025

Following the incident, Kapil, a Home Guard, was arrested as he admitted that he was the one who set fire to the liquor shop because he was denied alcohol and became frustrated.