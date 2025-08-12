Meerut Horror: Man Shoots Friend Dead Over Family Remark, Accused Absconding

A chilling murder case has emerged from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, where a man allegedly killed his close friend over remarks about his family. The victim, 22-year-old Rajan Jatav, a truck driver from Bahsuma, was sitting with his neighbour and friend, Sachin, near a sugarcane field in Mohalla Basi on Monday evening, around 6 pm. According to reports, Rajan made a comment about Sachin’s family, which led to a heated argument. In a fit of rage, Sachin left the spot, returned with a country-made pistol, and shot Rajan. Locals rushed the injured man to the hospital, where he was declared dead.

Police officials, including Circle Officer Sanjay Kumar Jaiswal, reached the scene to investigate. Rajan’s mother stated they had no prior enmity with Sachin or his family. SP (Rural) Dr. Rakesh Mishra confirmed that two special police teams have been deployed to trace the absconding accused. While the exact motive is under investigation, police suspect that offensive remarks about Sachin’s family triggered the murder. Authorities are also questioning witnesses to gather more evidence and are hopeful of making an arrest soon. The incident has left the community shocked and fearful.