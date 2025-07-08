Meerut Horror: Wife and Daughter Kill Man With Help of Their Lovers Over Love Affairs

A shocking case has come to light in the Jani police station area of Meerut district, where a woman and her daughter allegedly plotted the murder of her husband with help from their respective lovers. The incident took place on June 23 when Subhash Upadhyay, a farmer, was shot while working in his field. Police uncovered the murder conspiracy 14 days later following a detailed investigation that included call records and location tracking.

According to the reports, Subhash’s elder daughter Dolly had married a man of her choice a few months ago. His wife Kavita was in a relationship with Gulzar from the same village. Their younger daughter Sonam was also involved with Vipin, a youth from Meerut. Subhash had become an obstacle for both women who wanted to marry their partners. Frustrated by his opposition, they allegedly planned to eliminate him.

When Sonam discovered her mother’s affair, she reportedly began blackmailing her. She threatened to expose Kavita unless she was allowed to marry Vipin. Under pressure, the mother and daughter allegedly conspired with their lovers to carry out the murder.

On June 23, when Subhash went to irrigate his field, Kavita and Sonam alerted Vipin through a WhatsApp call. Vipin reached the area with his friend and shot Subhash. Though Subhash was gravely injured, he managed to call for help and was taken to the hospital. He died the following morning.

After the killing, Kavita and Sonam continued their daily routine and pretended to grieve in front of others. However, police tracked their call records and locations, which revealed their connection to the crime. Data showed that Vipin and his friend were present at the scene of the murder. Chats retrieved from WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook revealed continuous communication among Sonam, Kavita, Vipin, and Gulzar. In one message, Vipin wrote to Sonam, “Darling... the work is done,” to which Sonam replied, “I did wrong with Papa.”

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Dr. Rakesh Kumar Mishra said four police teams worked on the case. Five people have been arrested, including Kavita, Sonam, Gulzar, Vipin, and Vipin’s friend. They are expected to be produced in court soon.