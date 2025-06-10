Meerut Man Murdered with Sharp Weapon Over Eid Goat Sale Dispute in Medpur Village; Two Arrested

A gruesome murder in Medpur village has sparked tension after a man named Afzal was killed over a dispute reportedly linked to the sale of goats during the Eid festivities. The incident occurred on Monday and has since drawn widespread attention, particularly after a video of the brutal assault went viral on social media. According to police sources, Afzal was attacked with sharp-edged weapons by a group of individuals. He sustained critical injuries and succumbed to them before he could be taken to a hospital. The assault was captured on video, further intensifying public outrage and prompting swift police action.

Law enforcement authorities have arrested two individuals—Naushad and Israr—in connection with the murder. A heavy police presence has been deployed in Medpur to maintain law and order as tensions continue to simmer in the area. Superintendent of Police (Rural) stated that the situation is being closely monitored and that no one involved in the crime will be spared. The authorities have appealed to residents to remain calm and not to spread rumors or provocative content. Preliminary investigations suggest that the altercation was fueled by a disagreement over the pricing and sale of goats ahead of Eid, though police are also probing other possible motives behind the attack.Security has been beefed up across nearby villages to prevent any escalation of violence. Further investigations are underway.

