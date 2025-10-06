Meerut: Minor Girl Assaulted For Confronting Man Filming Her Without Consent in Kithaur; CCTV Footage Surfaces

Minor girl got brutally assaulted and was strangled on road in Kithaur area of Meerut, as she confronted man for allegedly filming her without her consent. Disturbing footage of this incident has surfaced on social media , sparking outrage. As per the Dainik Bhaskar this incident took place on Friday October 3, 2025. Victim travelled from Loni area in Ghaziabad to visit her grand parents, when she confronted 20-year-old accused for recording her video secretly.

Bystanders said confrontation turned into a violent fight when victim asked accused for his phone. CCTV footage shows Janu attacking her, pinning her to the ground, and attempting to choke her. Fortunately she managed to to get up, he grabbed her by the neck again, causing her to reportedly lose consciousness.

Hearing her screams, residents rushed to the girl's aid and notified her family. She was then taken to the police station, where her relatives filed a complaint. Police arrested the accused shortly after a video of the assault went viral. The investigation revealed the assault stemmed from a dispute over an alleged mobile phone recording of the girl. Further investigation is underway.