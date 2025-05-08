Meerut: Police Arrest Youth For Allegedly Sharing Objectionable Pro-Pakistan Content On Social media

Youth has been arrested in Meerut for allegedly sharing objectionable pro-Pakistan content on social media, police said on Thursday. According to Civil Lines Circle Officer Abhishek Tiwari, the accused has been identified as Zaid, who works at a salon in the Civil Lines locality.

A case has been registered against Zaid under the relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including 152 (act endangering sovereignty, unity and integrity of India), Tiwari said.

Satveer Atri, in-charge of the Civil Lines police station, stated that Vinod Jatav, general secretary of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha's Meerut chapter, reported Zaid's Instagram account for posting "objectionable" content, including slogans like "Pakistan Zindabad" and "Pakistan is right."

Following Jatav's complaint, filed with local residents at the Civil Lines police station, police arrested Zaid. Atri added that amidst heightened tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack and India's Operation Sindoor military strike in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, police are closely monitoring social media. He urged responsible content sharing to avoid spreading misinformation or inciting communal disharmony. (With PTI Inputs)