Meerut Police nab serial chain snatcher caught on CCTV attacking doctor

Meerut, April 28 In a major breakthrough, Meerut Police and the SWAT team have arrested a notorious criminal, Parvez Alam, who is accused of carrying out over 200 loot incidents across several districts, including Delhi, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, and Meerut.

The arrest was made after a brief encounter, during which Alam sustained injuries and is currently admitted to a hospital. Police have launched a detailed interrogation. The arrest came days after a viral video showed Alam snatching a gold chain from a doctor during his morning walk, causing the victim to fall as Alam sped off on a motorcycle.

Parvez Alam had earned a fearsome reputation over the past 11 years. With more than 113 criminal cases already registered against him, Alam is one of the most wanted robbers in the region. After the arrest as a result of the encounter, the police told the media that Alam had made looting a full-time operation — investing in expensive, new motorcycles specifically for committing crimes, often targeting women and elderly individuals on deserted roads.

His audacity and lavish lifestyle were fuelled by the proceeds of crime. He reportedly used stolen money to purchase high-end vehicles and indulge in luxury. In one of his latest heists, Alam was caught on CCTV looting a doctor, which played a crucial role in tracking him down.

Along with Alam, police also arrested a jeweller named Ankur Saini, who used to buy the stolen jewellery from him. Authorities recovered Rs 1 lakh in cash, a significant quantity of gold and silver ornaments, a motorcycle, and a country-made pistol during the operation.

“Parvez Alam has been a menace to society for over a decade. His arrest is a big win for us. We will now proceed with further legal action and ensure his network is dismantled,” said Ayush Vikram Singh, SP City, Meerut.

The operation marks a significant success for the Nauchandi Police and the SWAT team, bringing an end to the long criminal run of a man who had made a career out of looting innocent people.

