Meerut Shocker: Class 11 Student Murdered by Friend for Stealing Girlfriend's Nude Photos and Blackmailing

The police have solved the murder case of Class 11 student Abhinav in Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. The crime was committed by his classmate and friend, Aryan, who killed Abhinav by hitting him with a hammer. The motive behind the murder was revealed to be blackmail and harassment involving objectionable photos.

According to the police, Abhinav had stolen nude photos of Aryan's girlfriend from his mobile phone and had been harassing her. Troubled by the blackmail, the girl told her boyfriend Aryan. Enraged, Aryan planned and executed the murder.

Aryan lured Abhinav to the banks of the Kali River on the pretext of attending coaching classes. There, he attacked Abhinav with a hammer, hitting him fatally on the head. After the murder, Aryan fled, leaving the body at the crime scene. The police discovered the mutilated body later, with the head partially eaten by animals.

On Saturday night, Aryan was taken into custody, where he confessed to the murder during interrogation. He also led the police to the spot where the body was recovered. The hammer used in the crime was retrieved by the authorities.

Abhinav, the only son of his family, lived in Varnika City in the Kankarkheda police station area. His father, Sunil Kumar, owns a grocery shop. The family has lived in Meerut for nine years. On the day of the murder, Abhinav had left for his IIT coaching class but never returned home. When the family tried to contact him, his phone was found switched off.

Aryan's father is reported to be a retired army officer. Meanwhile, Abhinav’s family has alleged that other individuals might be involved in the crime, claiming that Aryan alone could not have carried out the murder. The police are also investigating whether Aryan's girlfriend had any role in the planning or execution of the crime.