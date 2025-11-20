Meerut Shocker: Doctor Uses Strong Adhesive To Stich Toddler's Wound, Removed After Three Hours of Efforts

A bizarre incident of medical negligence has come to light from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, where a two-and-a-half-year-old child’s severe wound near the eye was treated by applying Feviquick. When pain increased concerned family members took toddler to another hospital. After three hours of efforts the gum was removed . This shocking matter have now reached to health department and probe has been launched.

As per the information provided by the toddler's mother, he suffered injury two days ago. They took him to Bhageshri Hospital, where doctors asked the child’s father to bring Feviquick and without even cleaning the cut, they applied it. Concerned parents asked doctor to give injection and do proper dressing , accused doctor said it was not necessary.

Manraj Singh suffered a deep cut near his eye after bumping into a table while playing. His family rushed him to Bhagyashree Hospital, a private facility, but the adhesive used to treat the wound had to be removed and the wound stitched at another hospital the following morning after three hours of treatment.

Manraj's father has filed a complaint with the Chief Medical Officer (CMO). Reacting to the incident, Meerut CMO Dr. Ashok Kataria stated that an inquiry committee has been formed to investigate the incident and action will be taken against anyone found responsible.