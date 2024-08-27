Meerut shocker: Man sexually abuses children and films act, booked

Lucknow, Aug 27 A man has been booked on the charges of sexually assaulting children, filming the act and blackmailing them in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district.

The crime came to the fore after videos of the accused's indecent acts went viral on social media, post which a complaint was lodged.

The 37-year-old accused owns a grocery store in the village and targetted children who used to come to his shop by offering cold drinks which were laced with sedatives.

He used to sexually assault the children, film the act and blackmail them, saying if they would not give him money, he would make their obscene videos public.

The FIR, registered under sections for unnatural sex, criminal intimidation and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, mentions six victims, four of whom are minors, senior police officer Kamlesh Kumar said.

"Few victims have not come out. Efforts are being made so that they come out and their statements can be recorded," he said.

Sharing his horrifying ordeal, one of the victims said that he had gone to the grocery store to buy some products where he was offered a cold drink.

"But after drinking the beverage I fainted. After I regained my consciousness, the shopkeeper showed me the obscene video and demanded money," the victim said.

"My son had stopped eating and drinking. He did not used to talk to anyone. The accused has been abusing my son for the past three years. He even attempted suicide," the mother of one of the victims said.

The accused, a drunkard who resides with his family in the village, has been missing since the complaint was lodged on August 19.

After providing counselling, the victims' statements were recorded, Kumar said.

Parents of the victims have demanded severe punishment for the accused.

A manhunt has been launched to arrest the accused. Raids are being conducted to nab the accused, Kumar said.

Efforts are being made to get a non-bailable warrant (NBW) issued against the accused, the police officer added.

