Meerut : Wife Grabs Husband’s Collar, Slaps Him Repeatedly Over Dowry Harassment in Middle of Road (Watch Video)

Uttar Pradesh: A video of woman assaulting her husband in middle of road has surfaced on social media and has created significant outrage amongst the netizens. As per the information, woman grabbed his partner's collar, slapped him repeatedly in front of Meerut Development Authority office. In viral video people were seen watching the fight but no one stepped forward and attempted to resolve.

After sometime police came and stopped the fight. According to reports Husband Dinesh and Ishu who got married to each other three months ago, had filed cases against eache other in court earlier that day over dowry allegations against Dinesh. She allegedly that her husband threw Ishu out of their home within a week of marriage.

The wife beat her husband with kicks and punches in the middle of a road.



The high-voltage drama lasted for about half an hour, with the crowd turning into mere spectators—no one stepped forward to help.



Female police officers who arrived at the scene rescued the husband

As video went viral netizens reacted saying, "Beating a man on road for 30 mins with no outrage from public no one coming forward to save man. Reverse the gender people would have beaten and put the man in prison with debates on all media channels and cries from feminists to bring a new law ." Another wrote, Shameful act. Violence has no gender this woman’s brutality and the crowd’s silence highlight deep societal bias. Men face domestic abuse too, but are often ignored or mocked. Equal outrage and support needed for all victims."