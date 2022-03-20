Meet Sharane Neelamma, who defied tradition to become a gravedigger

Mysuru, March 20 When this 57-year-old woman started digging graves to bury the dead at a graveyard in 2005, people instead of appreciating her courage, looked down upon her.

However, with the passage of time as she continued her work of digging graves, having dug more than 1,000 graves, she attained a kind of celebrity status in the state.

People of all faiths, various organizations and religious seers are now appreciating her work, grit and courage.

Talking to , Sharane Neelamma said she has received innumerable felicitations and appreciation and it has become difficult for her to balance attending functions and carry on with her work of digging graves.

"I lost my husband to a heart attack, we walked into a hospital when he complained of chest pain but he died in the hospital in 15 minutes. When life hits you hard and puts you in a difficult situation, it prepares you for survival with courage," she stated.

She said, "with this work of grave digging I needn't be at the mercy of others for work. I dig graves and they pay me money. I earned Rs 200 to dig a grave in 2005, now I earn Rs 1,000" she said.

She said that it was not an easy journey. Leave aside recognition, no one was even sympathetic when she started digging graves. "People saw me like a bonded labourer, passed humiliating comments. Even as cheap comments were made in my presence, I remained silent. I didn't say a word to anyone and didn't bother to answer."

But community members who are no more now had supported Sharane Neelamma when she sought their approval for the job at the graveyard.

She could support her family consisting of two sons with her work. "My boys helped me to dig graves whenever they had the time, now they are grown up and even today they support me."

"Now, the people who had ridiculed me are happy for me, it is a matter of pride for me," she said.

The profession has taught Sharane Neelamma a few lessons of life. "Many who have everything do not live their lives. It is not necessary to have riches to lead our lives. We need air, water and food to live. People should lead their lives with courage," she opined.

She added that irrespective of the social status she digs graves of the same dimension for everyone. "For the rich as well as the poor, I dig a shoulder level trench of the same size."

Neelamma said it takes about three hours for her to dig one grave.

"I told my elders that I am just doing the work of a coolie. They explained that it is not possible for everyone to take up this job. Even courageous men run away, scared by the reference to a graveyard. I never got scared," she said.

Her younger son Basavarajendra Prasad said that he is happy to see his mother receiving recognition in the society.

Sharane Neelamma when asked about spirits and demons said, "We need to understand one thing. We need to be scared of living beings and not the dead ones."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor