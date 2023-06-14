Meet Sheikh Asif: The visionary transforming lives of Kashmiri youths through IT

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 14 : Sheikh Asif, a visionary entrepreneur, is on a mission to transform the lives of Kashmiri youths by providing them with IT education and empowering them to pursue independent careers.

Born and raised in the vibrant neighbourhood of Batamallo, Srinagar, Asif has defied all odds to become a successful business leader and a beacon of hope for the aspiring entrepreneurs of his region.

Asif's journey began with his strong passion for entrepreneurship, driven by his desire to help businesses grow and succeed. Starting with Thames Infotech, an IT company based in Manchester, Asif established himself as a founder and CEO, leveraging his expertise to build a thriving enterprise.

In addition to this, he founded EZ Finder, a business directory aimed at connecting enterprises and fostering collaboration.

Asif's ambitions extend far beyond his own success. He is deeply committed to education, firmly believing in the transformative power it holds for young people.

Determined to unlock their potential, he has trained over 2000 students in digital marketing, web design, graphics design, and more. His aim is to equip them with the skills necessary to thrive in the digital age and achieve their dreams.

"Education is the key to unlocking one's true potential. By providing IT education to Kashmiri youth, we are empowering them to create their own paths and become leaders in their chosen fields," Asif passionately states.

Driven by a strong sense of empowerment, Asif has made it his mission to ensure that language or financial barriers do not hinder individuals from receiving IT education.

His courses in digital marketing, website design, and business management are open to all, with minimal costs incurred only for optional certificates. He firmly believes that everyone should have access to quality education and opportunities for growth.

"The power of education lies in its accessibility. By keeping the costs minimal and focusing on inclusivity, we are breaking down barriers and enabling individuals from all backgrounds to pursue their passions," Asif said.

Asif's remarkable achievements have not gone unnoticed. He has authored four insightful booklets, including 'Digitization in Business', 'Online Business Ideas', 'Start a Business', and 'Start a Startup'.

These books serve as valuable resources for budding entrepreneurs, providing guidance and inspiration to those looking to embark on their own ventures.

"I wrote these booklets with the intention of sharing my knowledge and experiences with others. I want to inspire individuals to take risks, chase their dreams, and build successful businesses," Asif said.

His dedication and impact have earned him several prestigious awards and nominations. Asif was honored with the Indian Icon Business Award in 2019 and was recognized as the Top Developer of the Year in 2019, 2020, and 2021 by Top Developers.

Additionally, he was named Entrepreneur of the Year in 2021 by Firefoxx. Notably, Asif has been nominated for the esteemed Padma Shri Award in 2022, a testament to his exceptional contributions.

"While awards and recognition are gratifying, my true fulfillment comes from making a positive impact on the lives of others. These accolades are a reminder that our efforts are being recognized and appreciated," Asif said.

While Asif's accolades and accomplishments are impressive, his true passion lies in making a positive impact on society. He has helped over 400 businesses navigate the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, assisting them in transitioning their operations online without any financial burden.

Furthermore, he has been instrumental in restoring hacked social media accounts and websites, aiding hundreds of businesses in reclaiming their digital presence.

"I believe in the power of community and supporting each other during difficult times. By assisting businesses in adapting to the new normal and reclaiming their digital presence, we are ensuring their sustainability and growth," Asif mentioned.

Through his skills as a web designer and developer, graphics designer, app developer, business coach, and motivational speaker, Asif has become a guiding light for aspiring entrepreneurs and professionals.

His expertise and support have paved the way for countless success stories, including two girls who now run their own digital marketing businesses.

"As a mentor, my goal is to provide the necessary tools and guidance to help individuals realize their full potential. Witnessing their success and growth is the most rewarding aspect of my journey," Asif said.

Asif's vision for the future goes beyond education and entrepreneurship. He is currently developing a startup concept that aims to create a versatile platform for services ranging from food delivery to plumbing, catering to the diverse needs of the community.

His unwavering commitment to the betterment of Kashmir and its people exemplifies his genuine desire to bring about positive change.

"I believe in the untapped potential of our region and its people. Through innovative platforms and services, we can address the evolving needs of our community and create opportunities for economic growth," Asif said.

In a heartfelt message to parents, Asif emphasizes the need for a shift in mindset regarding education. He advocates for the recognition of a broader range of professions beyond traditional roles like doctors and engineers, stressing the importance of supporting and nurturing children's dreams and passions.

"Every child has unique talents and aspirations. It is our responsibility as parents and educators to provide them with the resources and encouragement they need to pursue their dreams. By fostering a supportive environment, we can create a generation of confident and successful individuals," Asif said.

Sheikh Asif's incredible journey from a young dreamer to a successful entrepreneur showcases the immense potential that lies within Kashmiri youth.

Through his tireless efforts and selfless initiatives, he is redefining the landscape of IT education in the region and inspiring countless individuals to believe in their abilities.

Asif's mission to teach 10,000 students per year, free of charge, is a testament to his unwavering dedication to empowering the next generation and building a brighter future for all.

Asif said, "My mission is to start an IT revolution for fellow Kashmiris. I want people to know that they can earn money from a wide range of IT careers."

With Sheikh Asif leading the way, Kashmiri youth are being equipped with the skills, knowledge, and confidence to overcome adversity, embrace entrepreneurship, and shape their destinies on their own terms.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor