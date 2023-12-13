Meet the BJP MP responsible for parliament security breach

The two men who barged into Lok Sabha on Wednesday, triggering a massive security scare, are identified as Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan, news platform India Today reported on Wednesday. As per the report, Sagar Sharma had a visitor pass to the Parliament which was issued by Mysuru BJP MP Pratap Simha. The two men intruded into the House and disrupted the proceedings on the 22nd anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attacks.

Who is Pratap Simha

Pratap Simha is an MP from Mysore in Karnataka and, according to the police, at least one of the men who jumped into the chamber is linked to his constituency.

Simha had won from the Mysore constituency with 43.46% of votes in 2014 and increased his vote share to 52.27% in the 2019 elections.

The 42-year-old is a former journalist and is well-known for a series of columns. He also wrote a biography of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2007.

The son of a farmer, the MP had earlier said that he idolises PM Modi.

He stepped into politics in 2014 and quickly became the head of the BJP Youth Wing. He fought the Lok Sabha election from Mysuru constituency in 2014 and triumphed by a massive margin of 32000 votes over his opponent.

He is also a member of the Indian Press Council. Family His wife Arpita is a housewife. They have a daughter as well.

A report states that Simha’s current assets are: Rs 1,87,23,762. His total liabilities are: Rs 65,86,698.

In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack, two persons on Wednesday jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery and opened canisters that emitted a yellow-coloured smoke, triggering panic among the MPs.The House was adjourned soon after the incident. The two intruders jumped from public gallery number four at around 1 pm when the Zero hour was in progress.They also shouted slogans like ‘tanashahi nahi chalegi’ (dictatorship will not be allowed).Outside the Parliament also, two persons, including a woman, were detained for protesting using cans that released colour smoke, police said.



