Meet the four astronauts who will steer India’s Gaganyaan mission, PM Modi pats their back

New Delhi, Feb 27 Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on a visit to ISRO’s Vikram Sarabhai Space Station on Tuesday, announced the names of four astronauts who have been chosen for India’s historic Gaganyaan mission.

The selected astronauts are currently going through intense training for country’s first human space flight mission, slated for 2025.

The four astronauts, selected for the Gaganyaan mission are Group Captain Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair, Group Captain Ajit Krishnan, Group Captain Angad Pratap and Wing Commander Shubhanshu Shukla.

While announcing names of the four astronauts, PM Modi expressed happiness and said that they will bring new glory to nation’s space exploration programs.

Notably, Gaganyaan would be India’s first human space mission. All-out preparations are underway at ISRO for the project.

Gagayaan would add another feat to India’s successful space exploration programs. In previous display of space prowess, India became the only nation last year to make successful landing of Chandrayaan on the South Pole of the Moon.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor