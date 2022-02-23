Meet the gold man of Bihar who wears one and a half kg gold

There are many people in the world who are known for their unique hobbies. As a result, the lifestyle of the person concerned is also somewhat different from others. We are going to introduce you to one such person. This person is known as the Gold Man of Bihar. The name of this Gold Man is Prem Singh. Prem Singh is a contractor by profession and buys gold jewelery from a portion of his income. In fact, Prem Singh's hobby of wearing gold jewelery is very old. Prem Singh has been wearing jewelery since childhood. Now he has gold ornaments weighing about one and a half kilos on his body. These include all kinds of jewelry, from gold chains to bracelets.

After realizing that people from other states, especially from South India, are known as Gold Man, Prem Singh wondered why he should not be known as Gold Man of Bihar. So, he started buying jewelry one by one. Now when Prem Singh walks down the street, he looks like a jewelery shop. One and a half kg of jewelery is worth Rs 1.5 crore in the market today. Premsingh is proud to call himself Bihari Goldman.

Premsingh, a native of Vasudevpur village in Kalyanpur panchayat of Bhojpur district, has been living in Patna for the last several years. Wearing so many ornaments and walking on the street, don't you feel scared? When asked, Prem Singh praises the good governance of the Bihar government. There is good governance in Bihar under the leadership of Nitish Kumar. However, in 2021, Prem Singh was returning home at night when he was robbed by some goons at gunpoint. But Patna police took immediate action and confiscated all their jewelery and arrested the culprits.