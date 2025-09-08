Meet traders on GST cuts, promote Made-in-India goods with ‘Swadeshi Mela’ during festivals: PM Modi

New Delhi, Sep 8 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged NDA MPs to organise ‘Swadeshi Mela’ in their constituencies during the upcoming festive season to promote made-in-India products.

PM Modi also asked them to meet with traders and highlight the benefits of the recent GST rate cuts, according to government sources.

The Prime Minister emphasised the theme of ‘Swadeshi’ in his address to the MPs at a meeting held a day before the vice-presidential election.

PM Modi said that the GST rate reductions introduced by the government have created a positive wave among people, and MPs should build on this momentum by connecting directly with the public.

PM Modi underlined the importance of supporting locally made goods and encouraged MPs to organise fairs from Navratri to Diwali to promote Indian products.

“This is the season of festivals. Navratri, Vijayadashami, Dhanteras, Diwali… these are celebrations of our culture, but they should also be celebrations of self-reliance. Whatever we buy should be ‘Made in India’. Whether it is decorative items or gifts, let us choose products manufactured in our country,” the Prime Minister said.

He also appealed to businesses to avoid selling imported goods, stressing that even small steps can strengthen the country’s economy.

On August 25, PM Modi had made a similar appeal to citizens to prefer Indian-made products during the festive season as a way to support self-reliance and economic growth.

Meanwhile, the 56th meeting of the GST Council has decided to simplify the tax structure by merging the earlier four slabs into two primary rates -- 5 per cent and 18 per cent.

The 5 per cent slab will cover essential items such as food, dairy products, packaged snacks, utensils, agricultural machinery, handicrafts, sewing machines, and medical devices.

Government sources said that these changes will make essential items more affordable and help small-scale industries, farmers, and traders, while also boosting demand during the festive period.

