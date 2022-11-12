Meeting reviews biomedical equipment management programme in Kashmir

Director Health Services, Kashmir, Dr Mushtaq Rather on Friday chaired a meeting to review the implementation of the Biomedical Equipment Maintenance and Management Programme (BEMMP) in the Valley.

The meeting was also aimed at orienting the stakeholders including nodal officers of BEMMP for assessment of equipment available in district hospitals, sub-district hospitals, community health centers and primary health centres for their safety and reliability.

The orientation-cum-review meeting for 'NHM Sponsored, National Programme for Biomedical Equipments, Management and Maintenance' (BEMMP) was attended by stakeholders including chief medical officers, district health officers, medical superintendents and other officials and officers from all 10 districts of Kashmir.

An official release said that the trainees were sensitized regarding all aspects of the programme through a power-point presentation and detailed deliberations by business head and regional manager from Mediciti Healthcare Services, the private partners running the programme in PPP-module with NHM.

In his concluding remarks, Dr Mushtaq said the service provider Mediciti will facilitate the repair of all biomedical equipment in a time-bound manner and it is also the responsibility of government authorities and end-users to authentically support and implement the programme in letter and spirit by developing a proper monitoring mechanism.

The meeting emphasized upon all the stakeholders to strongly follow the programme SoPs and guidelines by which warrant assets management, breakdown maintenance, preventive maintenance, equipments calibrations, warranty management services and users trainings.

Directions were issued that there should be no junk stocks and healthcare institutions should be junk-free.

Biomedical Equipment Management and Maintenance Programme was launched in Jammu and Kashmir in November 2019 for better management and maintenance of medical equipment.

( With inputs from ANI )

