Mega anti-drug campaign organised in J-K's Rajouri aiming to sensitise youth

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 30 : Aiming to sensitise the youth against the menace of drug addiction, the district administration of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri orgsed a mega anti-drug campaign on Saturday in a Government College specifically targeted towards the youths.

The anti-drug awareness program was attended by more than 1,500 people from various walks of life including students of Degree College, Higher Secondary Schools, teachers, members of Civil society including religious and community leaders, political and social leaders, PRI members, paramedical staff, Asha and Anganwadi workers, and the common masses.

The Deputy Magistrate of Rajouri and IAS, Vilas Kundal flagged off the rally of students in connection with the anti-drug campaign and detailed the urgency of waging a war against drug addiction.

The official also spoke about how this social evil has spread in alarming proportions.

He said that if steps are not taken on a war footing at this point in time, the disease will cause an irreparable loss to society.

"Our conscience will not be able to justify the responsibility which society has bestowed on us," he said.

The Deputy Magistrate also maintained that directions have been passed on to all the executive magistrates and police departments to be strict and take action against drug peddlers and others who sell drugs and contraband for their personal benefit.

The official laid down the steps taken by the district administration which included the installation of CCTV cameras in all the chemist shops of the district and strengthening of the ATF and drug de-addiction centre.

"Strict vigil on the suspicious persons involved in selling and tempting the tender-minded youth for this drug abuse, and identifying and regular counselling and rehabilitation of the identified drug addicts in the district with a sympathetic approach to bring them out of addiction, are some of the main steps of the District Administration," he explained.

Further, Kundal also shared the strategy of the District Administration in holding massive awareness programs in every nook and corner of the district.

The administration plans to include people belonging to every walk of life including religious leaders, Government departments, community leaders, political and civil society members, teachers, councillors, PRI members, NGOs, Health, Social Welfare, Education, drug controller department and chemists.

Addressing the anti-drug rally, the Deputy Magistrate stated that drug addiction is a plague to the young generation and that the initiative was specifically targeted towards young minds of students in schools and colleges to make them aware of the harmful effects of this habit.

"Drugs destroy families and lives and if necessary the administration will cooperate with social groups so that they can wipe the use of drugs and take the message of drug awareness to each and every household," he said.

"Drug addiction is a hazard to the youth of today. Our attempt is to target the young generation, specifically the ones who are in schools and colleges and conduct such drug awareness campaigns to make them aware of its consequences. This is a strategic attempt to make our society drug-free. Drugs destroy families and lives. We could not bring forward this message before but if necessary we will take the help of world business leaders, our community orgzers, political party leaders and social activists to cooperate with them and take the message of drug abuse to each and every house, otherwise, drugs will slowly but surely wipe out the district and our society." he added.

Speaking to , Shezad Ahmed from the Education department also spoke about the issue and said that a huge rally of the old and young generations have participated in the anti-drug rally and are pledging to make Rajouri a drug-free district.

He also added that the drug awareness campaign is an impactful initiative which will influence society and that such programs must be orgsed more often.

"A huge rally of PRI members, students and other people from every corner of the district have come up with an initiative to make Rajouri drug-free and has orgsed the procession to make the youth aware of the abuses of drug use. Today the young and the old generation have come together to stop drug abuse and pledge to wipe the cases of drug use from the district. The drug awareness campaign is a considerable initiative which will leave a huge impact on society. We must keep orgsing such programs for the welfare of our society." Shezad said.

Imaan Zari a student of the Government Degree College stated that the initiative towards drug awareness is a war "where we should move forward from the ethnic groups and fight the war together."

On the occasion of the campaign, DC Rajouri also administered a pledge to the participants to refrain from drug addiction and spread this anti-drug message in society in an attempt to make Rajouri a Nasha Mukt district.

ACR Rajouri, ACD Imran Rashid Kataria, ACP Vijay Kumar, DYSP DR Sheraz Chowhan and Mudasir Chaudhary were also present during this anti-drug campaign.

Following the event, all the participants participated in a mammoth rally carrying banners, placards, and pamphlets with anti-drug messages, walking from GDC Rajouri to PWD Dakbunglow.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor