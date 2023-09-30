Mega Delhi heist: Accused single-handedly carried out an 18-hr-long nefarious task

New Delhi, Sep 30 Lokesh Sriwas, who was arrested in Chhattisgarh in connection with the sensational heist in Delhi wherein jewellery worth over Rs 20 crore was burgled, had bought a disc cutter machine and hammer, along with a screwdriver and pliers to single-handedly carry out an 18-hour-long nefarious job.

Sriwas (31), a.k.a Golu, was apprehended in Bhilai for his alleged involvement in the theft of gold and diamond jewellery from Umrao Singh Jewellers.

According to the police, preliminary investigations suggested that he carried out the entire operation single-handedly, spanning an 18-hour period.

His entry into the store occurred at approximately 10.45 p.m. on September 24, and he exited around 5 p.m. the following day.

The theft went unnoticed until Tuesday morning as the market area was closed on Monday. Additionally, CCTV footage from inside the shop, captured before it was disconnected, reveals the presence of a masked individual on the ground floor.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Deo said that before committing the crime, Lokesh had bought a disc cutter machine and a hammer.

"He also brought screwdriver and pliers with himself from his native town," said the DCP, adding that before committing the crime he did a recce on September 9, 17 and 21.

According to call details records of Lokesh, on September 9, he did recce of the jewellery shop in Jangpura at around 11.15 a.m.

"On September 10 and 12, he stayed in Chandni Chowk. Then in the late hours of September 12, he took the train for Mathura Vrindavan. He came back to Delhi on September 15 and stayed up to September 17 in Delhi," said a senior police officer.

"On September 17, he again left Delhi to MP via bus from Kashmiri gate. On September 21, at around 7.33 p.m., Lokesh came to Delhi at Sarai Kale Khan via NH-2 and on the same day at 9.18 p.m., he came to Jangpura," said the official.

On September 25, at 9.01 p.m., he took a bus from Kashmere Gate to Sagar (Madhya Pradesh).

As per the police, Lokesh was staying in Rajdhani guest house in Chandni Chowk from September 21 to the day of crime.

Meanwhile, Lokesh a.k.a. Lokeshwar Sriwas, a resident of Kailash Nagar near Vivekanand School Kabirdham in Chhattisgarh, who was nabbed on Friday, was produced before the CJM court in Bilaspur court, Chhattisgarh on Saturday evening.

Delhi Police Sub-Inspector Jitendra, the investigating officer from Hazrat Nizamuddin police station in Delhi, also filed an application to secure custody of the recovered stolen property and requested Transit Remand.

This request was presented before the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Manish Kumar Dubey. Concurrently, the Civil Lines police station in Bilaspur also submitted an application for a five-day police custody remand. Following a thorough presentation of arguments from both parties, the CJM Court granted a three-day police custody remand for the accused, Lokesh, to the Bilaspur Police.

Additionally, the court requested a response from the Station House Officer (SHO) of Civil Lines police station, Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, regarding the transfer of custody for the recovered stolen property to the Delhi Police.

Lokesh gained notoriety for his ingenuity in surreptitiously gaining access to targeted shops, employing a portable drill as his tool of choice.

His criminal activities date back to 2006 when he embarked on a solo journey, primarily targeting small jewellery stores in his hometown of Kabirdham in Chhattisgarh.

Over time, he expanded his operations to include states such as Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and now, Delhi.

