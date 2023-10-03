Mega Delhi Heist: Delhi Police get 72-hour transit remand of mastermind Lokesh

New Delhi, Oct 3 Delhi Police have got the transit remand of Lokesh Sriwas, who was arrested from Chhattisgarh in connection with the sensational heist in the heart of the national capital in which jewellery worth over Rs 20 crore was burgled last month.

Sub-inspector Jitendra Raghuvanshi of Hazrat Nizamuddin police station moved an application on Tuesday for the formal arrest and transit remand of the accused.

"The accused was produced before the judicial magistrate, Raipur, and the court granted 72-hour transit remand of Lokesh to Delhi Police," an official said.

"After punchnama before an executive magistrate, the case property shall also be handed overto investigating officer Jitendra Raghuvanshi.The police team is expected to reach Delhi along with Lokesh on Wednesday," added the official.

Lokesh Sriwas (31), a.k.a Golu, was apprehended from Bhilai for his alleged involvement in the theft of gold and diamond jewellery from the Umrao Singh Jewellers last month.

Preliminary investigations suggest that he carried out the entire operation single-handedly, spanning over an 18-hour period. His entry into the store occurred at approximately 10:45 p.m. September 24, and he exited at around 5 p.m. the following day.

