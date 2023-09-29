Mega Delhi heist: Two arrested by Chhattisgarh Police

New Delhi, Sep 29 The Crime Branch of Chhattisgarh Police has arrested two men in the state in connection with the sensational heist in Delhi where jewellery worth over Rs 20 crore was burgled.

Two of the accused have been identified as Lokesh Srivas and Shiva Chandravanshi and currently, a team from the Delhi Police is in Chhattisgarh.

Police have also recovered around 18.5 kg of gold and diamond ornaments that were stolen from Umang Jewellery store in southeast Delhi's Jangpura area, while Rs 12 lakh has also been retrieved.

Sources told IANS that the meticulous execution of the robbery hints at the involvement of a ''specialised gang'' and this information was shared by Delhi Police with its counterpart in Chhattisgarh.

Consequently, the Bilaspur district saw a collaborative effort between the anti-crime and cyber unit and the local Civil Lines police station, during an operation focused on a string of thefts in Bilaspur city.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Santosh Singh confirmed on Friday that Lokesh was also suspected of being responsible for seven thefts in Bilaspur.

Following a tip-off, the police conducted a raid in Kawardha town within the Kabirdham district, resulting in the arrest of Chandravanshi and Lokesh.

As the owners of the jewellery shop in south Delhi opened it on Tuesday, they found dust all around and were shocked to see a hole in the wall of the strongroom.

They found that jewellery worth over Rs 20 crore had been stolen, making it one of the biggest robberies reported in the national Capital recently.

Owner of Umrao Jewellers, Sanjay Jain said that the shop remains closed on every Monday and he suspected that the thieves had managed to make their way in from the terrace.

"The burglars disconnected the six CCTV cameras installed in the shop during the commission of the crime," a source said.

“During the initial probe, it was found that the shop closed at 8 p.m. on September 24 (Sunday) and remained closed the next day (Monday). On Tuesday, when the owners opened the shop at around 10.30 a.m., they found that the concrete wall of the strongroom of the shop had been damaged in the break-in," said a Delhi Police officer.

"The burgled shop had several CCTVs, however these were made dysfunctional around midnight on September 24," said the police officer.

"The owners have reported a theft of 30 kg of gold jewellery and Rs 5 lakh in cash. A case has been registered under relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code and several teams have been constituted to work out the case," he said.

