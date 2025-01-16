Meghalaya Accident: 2 Dead, Two Injured As Tata Sumo Skids Into Gorge in Rathacherra, BSF Rescues Survivors

Two died, and others were injured after a Tata Sumo veered off the road and fell into a deep gorge along National Highway 6 near Rathacherra in Meghalaya on Thursday, January 16. Border Security Force (BSF) personnel from the 172 Battalion stationed at the mountain rushed immediately to the scene to rescue injured people.

BSF troop also provide their own vehicles to transport injured victims to the hospital for treatment in cold weather. Visuals from the accident site were shared on social media platforms, including on X.

Viral photos and videos show the BSF rescue team working tirelessly to rescue accident victims. Pushing up the dead bodies from the hilly areas. They were also seen carrying an injured woman in their hands to the vehicle. This gesture from BSF received praise from netzines on social media, who hails heroes for their selfless efforts in rescue operations.