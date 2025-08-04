Meghalaya Accident: Pregnant Woman, Toddler Among 5 Dead as Car Plunges Into Gorge on Shillong-Dawki Road

Meghalaya Accident: Five people, including a pregnant woman and a toddler, died after their vehicle plunged into a 70-foot-deep gorge on the Shillong - Dawki road in Meghalaya’s East Khasi Hills district. The accident occurred around 7 p.m. Sunday near Rangain, a stretch of the under-construction highway known for sharp turns and poor visibility due to dense fog. The vehicle was travelling from Shillong to Langkyrdem when the driver reportedly lost control.

"The vehicle went off the road and fell into a deep gorge. We suspected there were five occupants, including a pregnant woman. All bodies have now been recovered," an officer from the Pynursla police station told PTI.

The deceased were identified as Elida Marbaniang (65), Mebanador Marbaniang (28), Aimiki Marbaniang (23), Risbun Kurbah (22) and a one-and-a-half-year-old child named Dameban. Three of the victims were from Langkyrdem Laitlyngkot and two from Mawpun Rum village.

Police and local volunteers carried out rescue operations through the night. Their efforts were hampered by steep terrain and limited visibility. The search lasted several hours before the bodies were retrieved.