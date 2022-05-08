Meghalaya: BSF foils smuggling attempt, seizes 47 cattle heads on international border

BSF Meghalaya on Saturday seized 47 cattle heads from the border area of West Khasi Hills and South West Khasi Hills districts which were meant to be smuggled to Bangladesh, informed the BSF on Sunday.

The BSF further stated that the cattle were being brought clandestinely to the border area through the forest by miscreants when it intercepted them.

The seized cattle were handed over to concerned police outposts for further disposal.

"BSF is maintaining a high degree of alertness on the International Border to maintain National security as well as to prevent all kinds of trans-border crimes and illegal activities," it added.

( With inputs from ANI )

