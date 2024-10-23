Meghalaya Cabinet approves private medical institution ordinance

Shillong, Oct 23 The Meghalaya government on Wednesday passed the Meghalaya Private Medical Institution Ordinance and Meghalaya Medical College Regulation and Admission into MBBS course in a Cabinet meeting headed by Chief Minister Conrad Sangma.

The ordinance will come into effect post-signing by the Hon’ble Governor of Meghalaya.

Following this, the P.A. Sangma Medical College at the University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya will begin to operate soon, an official release stated.

The varsity authority and the construction of the medical college were embroiled in controversy after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma accused the unscientific tree cutting at the campus of the University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya was responsible for a huge flash flood in Guwahati.

However, Conrad Sangma hailed the university’s role in the education sector of Meghalaya.

The Meghalaya Cabinet met at Resubelpara in North Garo Hills as part of the Cabinet on the ‘move initiative’.

An official statement mentioned that a regulatory committee will be notified and accordingly fixation of fees, implementation of reservation policy and allotment of seats as per the norms of the government and guided by the ruling of various Hon’ble Courts will be effective in a private medical college.

Notably, the medical college was named after the Chief Minister’s father P. A. Sangma.

Meanwhile, the state cabinet has also approved the rules to regulate rental houses, allotment of government quarters, and rental housing schemes of the employees of the government of Meghalaya.

It will also enable the Housing Department to take charge of its assets, evaluate, wherever necessary and make necessary decisions with regard to the creation of additional rooms and other infrastructure.

Moreover, the government has also approved the upper age limit to 45 years, under which the serving SSA teachers will be able to participate in the recruitment examinations advertised by the government of Meghalaya LP, UP or secondary and higher secondary schools

An official said that the Cabinet has also approved to avail loan from the Asian Development Bank for the implementation of the project – Support Human Capital Development in Meghalaya.

He added that 90 per cent of the loan amount will be sanctioned as a grant to the state, which will be repaid by the centre and 10 per cent of the loan amount will be borne by the state.

