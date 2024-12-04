Meghalaya CM grants extension for constructing new Assembly building

Shillong, Dec 4 Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Wednesday said that a 100-day extension has been granted for the completion of the new Assembly building at Mawdiangdiang locality in Shillong.

“The engineers of the PWD Department, and contractors have met on multiple occasions to ensure that every minute detail is looked into. They have requested additional time as they don’t want to rush to complete the project. High Power Committee have agreed to allot additional time to complete the project,” the Chief Minister said.

The meeting discussed the progress of construction and interior works which is currently underway, including the ongoing installation of the dome structure.

“With careful planning and design modifications, the dome's weight has been reduced from 3,000 to 85 metric tons to enhance stability,” Sangma said.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister also unveiled the foundation stone for the Shillong Ropeway Project, which was laid by President of India Draupadi Murmu on January 16 this year in the presence of Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh.

This is Meghalaya’s first passenger ropeway project, which will be implemented in partnership with French-based company POMA, whose role will be to primarily supply equipment for the project.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister lauded the stakeholders for completing the necessary paperwork and official formalities for the commencement of the project.

“There were numerous challenges from land acquisition, permission and also the creation of the Meghalaya Ropeway Development Authority for ensuring safety standards and licensing. The commencement of the project is the fruition of four long years of preparation,” he said.

He also expressed gratitude to Raid Laban Dorbar Shnong Pyllun for extending cooperation. The project will pass through Laban, Madan Laban, Upper Lumparing, Lower Lumparing, Lumkjatsngi, Oxford Hills and Rngi Shillong.

Talking about community partnership for the project, the Chief Minister said, "It is of great importance that the community partners with the government. The project is an outcome of a partnership between all stakeholders. This project will ensure revenue collection, which will benefit the Dorbar and other stakeholders of the project.”

Sangma also lauded the Armed forces particularly the Air Force for extending all their cooperation and support for the initiation of the project.

--IANS

tdr/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor