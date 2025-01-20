Meghalaya CM launches 'Early Child Development' framework

Shillong, Jan 20 Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Monday launched the Early Child Development (ECD) Framework and the ECD content package including training materials for caregivers and frontline workers, developed by Sesame Workshop in collaboration with the government, officials said.

Speaking during the launch, Chief Minister Sangma, expressing his congratulatory words on the launch of the ECD framework and content, said: "A lot of research has gone in the last one and a half years in developing the ECD content that has been tailor-made for our state, and it is critical to understand the local challenges while using the local culture, knowledge and systems that already exists to which children, teachers and parents can relate to."

He further elaborated that having a tailor-made curriculum and content suitable for the state will add to the success of the ECD programme that the government has embarked upon.

The Chief Minister also stated that a lot of care and thought has gone into the planning of the ECD Mission and the next crucial step is the implementation and suggested that the institutional systems that are already in place be involved to achieve that larger goal of the ECD.

"This programme has gained a lot of attention from not only within our own country but also the South East Asian region and this can be a great game changer, a learning experience and a model for others to follow,” he added.

CM Sangma also mentioned that while the child's analytical and cognitive skills are being developed during the ECD stage, time is also crucial to develop values of cleanliness, respect for the environment, patriotism, nationalism and in being a responsible citizen.

"Having activities that will incorporate values and principles should be a part of the curriculum,” he said.

The Chief Minister further spoke about the different programs of the state government that have shifted from scheme-based programmes to focusing on the individuals and the beneficiaries.

