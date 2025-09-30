Meghalaya CM says due procedure followed in dropping four NPP ministers from Cabinet

Shillong, Sep 30 Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Tuesday asserted that all four National People’s Party (NPP) legislators who were removed from the state Cabinet earlier this month were duly informed in advance about the decision, dismissing allegations that they were caught unawares.

Responding to remarks by former Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh, who claimed she learnt of her removal during an event in New Delhi, the Chief Minister clarified that official communication had been made prior to the reshuffle.

Sangma said that on September 12, around 8 p.m., letters were dispatched to each of the four ministers concerned, informing them of his decision to drop them from the Cabinet. “The letters were sent and all of them received it. I expect that when they receive a letter from the Chief Minister, they go through it. The question of not informing them does not arise as the communication was formally shared,” he said.

The Chief Minister also sought to play down suggestions that the Cabinet reshuffle had sidelined seasoned and capable leaders. He maintained that experience was not the sole criterion for Cabinet composition, and that the larger objective was to balance different factors, including regional aspirations, seniority, and youth representation.

“My Cabinet is a balanced team. It has a mix of senior leaders who have been in public life for decades, as well as younger members who bring fresh energy. Experience and commitment to the people of the state are equally important,” Sangma explained. He further pointed out that the reshuffle was necessitated by the need to accommodate demands from various districts.

“There were strong aspirations from regions such as Ri Bhoi, North Garo Hills, and West Khasi Hills. As Chief Minister, I had to take into account these sentiments while restructuring the Cabinet,” he added.

Sangma emphasised that such exercises were part of political responsibility and governance, and reiterated that the process had been carried out transparently and in accordance with established procedure.

