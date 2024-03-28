Meghalaya CM thanks PM Modi for not fielding BJP candidates

Shillong, March 28 Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not fielding BJP candidates in two parliamentary seats in the state.

The Chief Minister has been campaigning for his sister and National People’s Party candidate Agatha Sangma in the Garo Hills region.

He said, “I am thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for opting out from pitting BJP candidates in Meghalaya. This shows the Prime Minister’s love for my late father and sister.”

CM Sangma also said that under PM Modi’s leadership, northeast including Meghalaya has witnessed huge development.

According to the CM, the Prime Minister has envisioned a brighter future for the nation and "Meghalaya will contribute significantly in the growth story of the country".

Notably, the ruling party in Meghalaya, NPP declared candidates for two Lok Sabha seats in Meghalaya in December last year. Later it was considered that the BJP might put its candidates for contesting polls.

