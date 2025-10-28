Meghalaya: Ex-minister Zenith Sangma quits Trinamool, likely to rejoin Cong

Shillong, Oct 28 In a major political development in Meghalaya, Trinamool Congress vice-president and former minister Zenith Sangma on Tuesday resigned from the party and its primary membership, ending his three-year association with the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC).

In his resignation letter addressed to the party leadership, Sangma said the decision came “after much thought and reflection", describing it as a difficult but necessary step to embark on a new political journey aligned with his personal vision and the aspirations of the people he represents.

“This has not been an easy decision. My journey with the AITC has been filled with invaluable experiences, lessons, and memories. I will always remain grateful for the trust, support, and friendship I received from colleagues, workers, and well-wishers throughout my tenure with the party,” Sangma stated in his letter.

The former minister, who hails from Garo Hills and is the younger brother of Opposition Leader Mukul Sangma, expressed his gratitude to both the national leadership of the All India Trinamool Congress and its Meghalaya unit for the opportunities extended to him.

“Every phase in life has its time and purpose. Today, I feel it is the right moment for me to move on and begin a new chapter — one that aligns more closely with my vision and the aspirations I hold for the people I serve,” he said.

Zenith Sangma, who began his political career with the Indian National Congress, had joined the TMC along with Mukul Sangma and several other legislators in 2021 after breaking away from the Congress.

His exit comes at a time when the Meghalaya unit of the Trinamool Congress has been grappling with internal divisions and a steady erosion of its organisational base across several districts. Political observers believe that Sangma is likely to return to the Congress, his former party, though neither he nor the Congress leadership has made any official confirmation yet.

The Meghalaya Trinamool Congress, meanwhile, has refrained from issuing a formal statement on his resignation.

