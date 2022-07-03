Meghalaya: Four injured in accident involving BSF truck

Four people including two BSF personnel were injured and six other vehicles were damaged in an accident in Meghalaya's West Garo Hills district on Saturday.

The accident took place at Nakham Bazar area of Tura.

Vivekanand Singh Rathore, Superintendent of Police of West Garo Hills district toldthat a BSF truck belonging to 181 Bn of BSF met with an accident at Nakham Bazar, Tura and damaged six other four-wheelers.

"Two BSF personnel and two civilians sustained injuries in the incident. The reason for the accident is told to be break failure. The actual reason will be clear after inspection of the vehicle. A case is being registered. Other legal formalities being completed," the police officer said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor