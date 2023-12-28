Meghalaya government has no plans to procure choppers for VIPs: CM

Shillong, Dec 28 Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Thursday categorically refuted reports of the government planning to procure a twin-engine helicopter for transporting VIPs, citing the substantial costs and technical expertise associated with such an acquisition.

"Meghalaya has not come out with any tender or shown any intention to procure any chopper because it is very expensive. We will only be giving out a tender for leasing, a short-term lease, on service basis and we pay on a hourly basis to the company concerned... that is the most efficient way in which we can serve the purpose and at the same time not incur too much of a heavy financial burden," he said.

The Chief Minister also justified the requirement for a dedicated chopper for official and VIP movement as the state currently uses the helicopter services meant for tourists and civil purposes. Hence, when the government is using the chopper, the tourist services are hit.

"This is also being done because most of the time, the chopper that is there, that’s meant for tourists and normal sorties to Shillong, Tura and Guwahati, they normally get disturbed when there is some VIP movement. Hence, as and when we require the chopper, by following a procedure, we’ll be leasing it out,” he added.

The Meghalaya government also called a tender for leasing out the chopper for VIP movements in the state.

