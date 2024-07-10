Meghalaya Government to Integrate QR Codes in School Textbooks for Enhanced Learning

The Meghalaya government will incorporate QR codes into school textbooks, enabling students to access extra information via smartphones, according to a senior official on Wednesday. Education Secretary A Marak stated that the initiative aims to improve students' time management skills and provide them with additional knowledge resources.

"We are adding quick response (QR) codes to school textbooks that will be embedded with additional information on a particular subject. The aim is to reinforce students' ability to manage time well and gain further knowledge as per one's choice," Marak told PTI. "By scanning QR codes with mobile devices, students can access educational apps featuring video lessons and solved question papers, thereby reducing the time spent searching for study materials and enabling greater focus on learning," he said.

Director of the Directorate of Educational Research and Training (DERT), R Manner, highlighted the advantages of embedding QR codes in specific textbooks, pointing out their significant potential to help students improve in particular subjects. Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma commended the initiative, stating the government's dedication to providing students in Meghalaya with access to comprehensive educational resources.

