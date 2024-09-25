Meghalaya govt approve proposal to acquire additional land for expansion of two airports

Shillong, Sep 25 The Meghalaya government on Wednesday approved the proposal to acquire additional land for expansion of the two airports in the state - Shillong and Baljek Airport, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said after a Cabinet meeting.

The state Cabinet, chaired by the Chief Minister also decided to seek necessary permission from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) following the latest survey report which indicates the possibility of expansion of the Shillong Airport for operating bigger aircraft.

The Baljek Airport in the West Garo Hills district is currently non-functional.

The Chief Minister said that the Transport Department has given a detailed presentation on its survey conducted along with the Airport Authority of India (AAI).

Sangma said that the survey suggested that the Shillong airport could be expanded and then it would facilitate the operation of A320 and Boeing 373 aircraft.

The runway of the Shillong airport, which is 30 km away from the capital city, can now handle only smaller aircraft like ATR.

The survey report said that Shillong Airport's runway can be expanded by 571 meters with a cost of Rs 100 crore to ensure bigger aircraft to operate.

Urging the cooperation of all concerned, Sangma said that if the Shillong airport expanded it would be a major game changer for the state.

If the Shillong airport expanded, it would boost tourism and related other sectors, he said.

“I am hopeful that the DGCA would approve the proposal of expansion of the Shillong airport,” the Chief Minister said.

On Tuesday, the AAI informed the Meghalaya High Court that the expansion of the Shillong Airport's runway by 571 meters can be possible with a cost of Rs 100 crore by the state government, excluding the other costs that would be borne by the AAI which would be to the tune of Rs 500 crore.

About the status of Baljek Airport, the Chief Minister said that discussion for land acquisition for Baljek Airport is also underway.

