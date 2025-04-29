Meghalaya govt signs MoU for integration of Garo and Khasi language in digital platform

Shillong, April 29 In a landmark step towards linguistic inclusion and technological advancement, the Meghalaya government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Digital India Bhashini Division, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), for the launch and integration of Garo and Khasi languages into the BHASHINI platform, officials said on Tuesday.

The signing ceremony took place in the presence of Chief Minister, Conrad K. Sangma, and Minister of Art and Culture, Paul Lyngdoh.

Also present were distinguished members of the Khasi Literature Society and A'chik Literature Society.

BHASHINI, a flagship initiative under the Digital India programme, envisions leveraging cutting-edge natural language technologies to build a diverse and inclusive ecosystem that transcends language barriers.

Already implemented in 22 Indian languages, the inclusion of Garo and Khasi will enable Meghalaya to join a select group of states making their indigenous languages digitally accessible across the nation.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma expressed his pride, stating, "Who could imagine that one day, through the power of Artificial Intelligence, we would be able not only to digitally translate what we say but also what we mean? Technology today has reached a level that was once unimaginable. This step will have a profound impact across all aspects of society and governance, from grassroots communication to enhancing tourism, entrepreneurship, education, and healthcare."

Highlighting the broader implications, he added, "This initiative will revolutionise how government departments communicate and engage with citizens. It will open new opportunities for entrepreneurs and help in making governance more inclusive and effective. I encourage everyone to use technology to forward job creation, innovation, and entrepreneurship."

As part of the initial implementation, a State Language Mission for Bhashini has been constituted under the leadership of the Chief Secretary, D.P. Wahlang. The Mission will ensure seamless integration, research, and the continued development of digital resources for the Garo and Khasi languages, including the incorporation of distinct alphabets and dialectical nuances. The Chief Minister emphasised that while technology will facilitate overcoming challenges, it is critical to preserve the essence of indigenous languages and cultures.

"Language is our identity. Culture defines who we are. While we embrace technology, we must never forget our roots. Our government is committed to research, conservation, and documentation of the languages, cultures, and histories of all tribes and communities in Meghalaya," the chief minister added.

Discussions are also ongoing to explore deeper historical and cultural connections between the tribes of Meghalaya and those in other regions, such as Myanmar and Cambodia, the chief minister informed.

The Bhashini app has the Khasi language and will mature after getting input from the state. However, the Garo language is in the process of being built into the AI model form, the data is being collected now.

The MoU with Meghalaya will speed up and act as a catalyst in adding Garo to the Bhashini App, and of course, to mature the Khasi language.

Experts said: "The initiative is a significant milestone and step towards integration of Garo and Khasi languages with all 22 Indian languages and brings about cultural integration and intellectual exchange of ideas and thoughts. It will promote tourism and rural innovation, and last-mile connectivity and integration."

CEO Digital India Bhashini Division, Amitabh Nag and Commissioner Secretary, IT Department, Pravin Bakshi signed the MoU for implementation of the initiative in the state.

