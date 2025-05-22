Meghalaya has youngest population in the country: CM Sangma

Shillong, May 22 Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Thursday asserted that the hill state has the youngest population in the country and the government has been working towards making it a global force.

CM Sangma said, "Meghalaya has one of the youngest populations in the country and we are turning this demographic advantage into a global force. If we send even 30,000 professionals abroad, the remittances can amount to Rs 250 crore a month - that's Rs 3,000 crore a year into our families' hands. We have been converting a challenge into a great opportunity."

CM Sangma launched the German Language Training Programme for Overseas Placement at the Shillong Tech Park.

The programme, supported by the Meghalaya State Skill Development Society (MSSDS) under the Department of Labour, Employment and Skill Development, aimed at training and paving the way for their placement in Germany.

Following the successful placement of Meghalaya's youth in Japan and Singapore, Germany is now the next destination offering a global stage for the state's aspiring nurses and healthcare professionals.

He assured full support from the state, including financial aid for initial training and building trust for overseas placements, saying, "Parents once hesitated due to concerns over cost and safety. Today, the government stands as a guarantor. We are here to ensure your children are safe, guided, and given the best opportunities."

The Chief Minister also committed to personally accompanying the first batch of selected candidates to Germany.

He further said that this collaboration would strengthen the relationship between India and Germany, and is glad that Meghalaya, through its strong young workforce, can be a part of that growth story.

"Germany is facing an urgent shortage of healthcare professionals.

She further highlighted Germany's new immigration policies, like the Opportunity Card and the Skilled Immigration Act, which provide smoother pathways for non-EU workers.

Jan Eben, Country Director General of People to Help Germany, underscored the programme's holistic approach, highlighted that this partnership is not just about jobs, it's about building lives.

He further said, "We support candidates from training to integration. From language and cultural training to meeting you at the airport in Germany, you will never be alone on this journey."

