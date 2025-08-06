Meghalaya HC lauds govt’s measures to tackle stray dog menace

Shillong, Aug 6 The Meghalaya High Court has expressed satisfaction with the state government's efforts to curb the growing problem of stray dogs, noting that substantial progress has been made in addressing the issue across the state.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice IP Mukerji and Justice W Diengdoh, while hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) on Wednesday, acknowledged the steps taken by the government, stating in its order, “We are happy to note from a report filed in Court today that substantial action has been taken by the government in relation to the said menace of stray dogs.”

As per the report submitted in court, committees under Rule 4 of the Animal Birth Control (Dogs) Rules, 2001, have now been established in all districts of Meghalaya, including the more remote regions such as South Garo Hills and West Jaintia Hills.

These district-level committees play a critical role in implementing sterilisation, vaccination, and management programmes for stray dogs in compliance with national guidelines.

The court also noted with appreciation the initiatives taken by the state government to raise awareness on the issue.

According to submissions made by the Additional Advocate General, the government has launched awareness campaigns, vaccination drives against rabies, and sterilisation efforts. Shelters have been set up, where feasible, to house stray dogs and reduce their interaction with the general public.

Additionally, authorities have started registering pet dogs to ensure better tracking and accountability, another step welcomed by the court as part of broader animal welfare and public safety measures.

The High Court has been monitoring the issue through periodic hearings, ensuring adherence to the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, and the Animal Birth Control (Dogs) Rules, 2001.

Petitioner Kaustav Paul, who initially brought the matter to court, has been granted time until August 25, 2025, to file a response to the government’s report. The case has been listed for the next hearing on August 28, 2025, when the court is expected to take a final view based on submissions from both sides.

